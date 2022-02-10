Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.33. 2,603,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,528. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.25.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.