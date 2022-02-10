Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

