Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 208,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,048,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

