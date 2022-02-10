Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.12

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$167.12 and last traded at C$167.05, with a volume of 387356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$164.89.

Several research firms have commented on CM. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

