Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.