Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.
GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
