Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canada Goose.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Canada Goose stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

