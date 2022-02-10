Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock.
Shares of Lamprell stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lamprell has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £133.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.63.
Lamprell Company Profile
