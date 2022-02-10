Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

Shares of Lamprell stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lamprell has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £133.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.63.

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

