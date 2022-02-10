Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Cameco has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cameco has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cameco to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.