Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 million.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 30,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,002. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. TheStreet lowered Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

