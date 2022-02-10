Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

