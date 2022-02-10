Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.