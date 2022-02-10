Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.42.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

About Cairn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

