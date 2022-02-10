Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 238,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,665. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTE. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

