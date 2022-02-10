Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($37.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNZL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BNZL stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,747 ($37.15). 366,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,700.98. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.57).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

