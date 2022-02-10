Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $664.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.50 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.