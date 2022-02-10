Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

