Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:BBU opened at $47.11 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

