Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Up 8.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$78.85 and last traded at C$77.82. 447,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,507,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$121.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.87.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

