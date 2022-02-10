Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.20

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 89023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $381,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

