Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.42. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

