Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sonos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

