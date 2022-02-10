Brokers Issue Forecasts for onsemi’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in onsemi by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

