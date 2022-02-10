Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avient Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Avient has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

