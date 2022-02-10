Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.50 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03.
In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.