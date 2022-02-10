Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.50 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

