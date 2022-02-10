Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $30.25

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 7,660,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

