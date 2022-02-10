Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $658.65

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Broadcom stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,312. The stock has a market cap of $252.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.33 and a 200 day moving average of $543.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

