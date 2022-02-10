Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,723. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.