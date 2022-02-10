Brokerages Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

SDGR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 58,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.