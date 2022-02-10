Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $80.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $330.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.18 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

