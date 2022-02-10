Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.74. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.51. 4,172,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

