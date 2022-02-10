Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,731. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

