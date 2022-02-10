Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 19,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,873. The company has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

