Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

