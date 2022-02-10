Brixmor Property Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.