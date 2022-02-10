BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 34,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,885,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

