bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.40

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. ING Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.11.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

