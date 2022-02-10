BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $347.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.96), with a volume of 6562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.95).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.33. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 0.39.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

