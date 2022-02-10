BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 25th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE:BP opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

