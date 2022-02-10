BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. BP has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $33.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BP by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

