Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.35

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 48537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

