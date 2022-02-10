Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.24% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.
BIF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,844. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
