Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,709. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

