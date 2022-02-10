Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,910,641 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

