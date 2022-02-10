Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.40

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 101446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.63.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.
About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
