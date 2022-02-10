Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 13,709,019 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD.B. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
