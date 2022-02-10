BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
