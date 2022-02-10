BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of BNP opened at €66.71 ($76.68) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

