BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €69.00 ($79.31) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($73.56) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

BNP opened at €66.71 ($76.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.45. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

