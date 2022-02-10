Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 7.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 25,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,994,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $976.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 502.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,446 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

