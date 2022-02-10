BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

