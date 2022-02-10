BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 353.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $47,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $38.46 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

